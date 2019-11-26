PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Game Free For Limited Time Only

Today, on both PS4 and Xbox One, you can download 2016’s Game of the Year winner for free and play it for a limited time. More specifically, Microsoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Blizzard have announced a new special promotion that will allow PS4 and Xbox One gamers to download Overwatch and play it for free until December 4. And that’s it, no strings attached other than that you need to be either a PlayStation Plus subscriber or a Xbox Gold member.

According to Blizzard, players who download this free trial will get access to all of the maps and heroes in a variety of game modes. Meanwhile, all progress made during this free trial will transfer over if you decide to cop the game in full, which is currently on sale and should be for awhile as Black Friday and Cyber Monday rage on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it’s important to remember this is nothing more than a trial. In other words, it’s not a free download. Once the trial period is over, if you don’t buy the game, you won’t be able to play it any longer. That said, a week with the game should be enough to figure out if you like it enough to spend money on it.

The world could always use more heroes. Play free November 26 to December 4: https://t.co/AI4NimEHgN pic.twitter.com/HVTFBfXoMs — Xbox (@Xbox) November 26, 2019

“The world needs heroes. Join over 40 million players as you take your place in the world of Overwatch, reads an official Blizzard pitch of the game. “Choose your hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers, and oddities. Bend time, defy physics, and unleash an array of extraordinary powers and weapons. Engage your enemies in iconic locations from around the globe in the ultimate team-based shooter.”

Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if this new extended free trial is or will be made available on the latter two platforms. Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on the hero shooter, be sure to check out our past coverage of the title by clicking right here.