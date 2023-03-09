PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Game Only $2.99 Before New Sequel

A popular game that was previously released on PlayStation 4 (in addition to PlayStation 3) has now been discounted all the way down to $2.99 prior to the release of its upcoming sequel. As a whole, there are some incredibly notable sequels set to come to PlayStation platforms throughout 2023. In the coming months alone, games like Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Street Fighter 6 are all slated to roll out. And while all of these titles in mention look solid, the game in question that has now been discounted has been waiting for its sequel for over a decade.

As part of a new sale on the PlayStation Store, the original Dead Island has been marked down by 85% and now only retails for $2.99. Rather than this being the version of the game for PS3, though, the iteration that is on sale is Dead Island Definitive Edition, which was remastered for PS4 back in 2016. This discount is one that is almost never seen for Dead Island, so if you're interested in replaying the game or perhaps would like to check it out for the first time, you won't want to miss this promotion.

As mentioned, the reason that Dead Island is probably getting such a steep discount in this case is because Dead Island 2 is finally poised to release in April. Announced all the way back in 2014, Dead Island 2 has continuously been in development hell for the better part of the past 10 years. Although it seemed likely that the game would never end up seeing the light of day, Deep Silver continued passing the project off to various developers. Now, Dambuster Studios is prepared to bring Dead Island 2 across the finish line when it launches on April 21st.

It's worth mentioning that even though Dead Island 2 will be a direct sequel, the original entry did end up also getting a spin-off in 2013 titled Dead Island: Riptide. While Riptide wasn't as well-received as the original game, it does happen to also be available in this sale on PS4 for $2.99 as well. And better yet, if you'd like to pick up both Dead Island and Riptide as a single package, the PS Store also has this offer up for grabs right now at the low price of $4.49.

Are you going to look to take advantage of this new sale for Dead Island on the PlayStation Store for yourself? And if so, are you also planning to pick up Dead Island 2 when it releases in a little over a month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.