PlayStation Reveals the Most Unexpected PS5 Controller Yet

PlayStation has revealed what is likely the strangest PS5 DualSense Controller that we have ever seen. Since the launch of the PlayStation 5 back in late 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new variants of the DualSense in different color schemes. And while most of these colorways have been pretty standard, Sony has released some PS5 controllers that are tied to games like Hogwarts Legacy and God of War: Ragnarok. Rather than being tethered to another upcoming video game, though, the latest DualSense that Sony is planning to let loose will be associated with one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

Announced by PlayStation this week, a new PS5 controller that features iconography associated with basketball superstar LeBron James is set to be released later in 2023. Coming in a primarily all-black color scheme, this new DualSense was specifically designed by James and features various nods to himself and his "I Promise" school located in Akron, Ohio. Outside of releasing this controller, Sony will also be letting loose a new console cover for the PS5 itself that contains many of the same pieces of art that appear on the DualSense.

PS5 🤝 The 🐐@KingJames redefines play, co-designing the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 Console Covers and DualSense wireless controller: https://t.co/JVTUqCR5oQ pic.twitter.com/XP281DCcWX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 1, 2023

In case you're wondering about why this PS5 controller is coming about in the first place, at the end of February, Sony revealed that it was teaming up with LeBron James (among others) as part of its new PlayStation Playmakers program. And while James and his son were previously featured in some marketing for God of War: Ragnarok, this new PS5 controller and cover represent the first major crossover that we've seen between the basketball great and PlayStation. Whether or not future crossovers like this will come about down the road remain to be seen, but for those that are big fans of "King James", these new PlayStation accessories might be worth copping in the coming months.

What do you think about this new PS5 controller that is coming from LeBron James and PlayStation? Do you have any interest in picking up this DualSense for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.