PlayStation Store Sale: 25 Best PS4 Deals

The PlayStation Store is current hosting an “August Savings” sale that features over 500 discounts for both big and small PS4 games. That said, a lot of the sale is littered with discounts on lacklusters games or just minuscule savings in general. However, there’s still quite a few steals for PS4 owners. Most of these steals involve either AAA games that are a few years old or indie gems, but I’m sure your wallet won’t care.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right HERE. Meanwhile, below, you can check out the top 25 sales that caught my eye. For the list, I tried to include all the bigger games with noteable discounts, but also sprinkled in some great indie games that are currently going for a great price. That said, of course there’s going to be great discounts in the sale not represented here. There’s over 500 games on sale after all. However, I think these are the most noteworthy 25, or at least 25 games worth your attention.

Batman: Arkham Collection — $24 — Save 50 percent BioShock: The Collection — $15 — Save 75 percent LIMBO — $1 — Save 80 percent Bastion — $4 — Save 75 percent Dying Light – $14 — Save 30 percent Life is Strange Complete Season — $4 — Save 80 percent Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent Mortal Kombat X — $10 — Save 50 percent Payday 2: Crimewave Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent Project Cars 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent Onrush — $12 — Save 80 percent Dirty 4 — $12 — Save 80 percent Thief — $3 — Save 85 percent Yakuza 0 — $12 — Save 40 percent Alien Isolation — $12 — Save 60 percent Dues Ex: Mankind Divided — $4 — Save 85 percent Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $4 — Save 85 percent Soma — $7 — Save 75 percent Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $6 — Save 80 percent Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Anniversary Edition — $9 — Save 80 percent XCOM 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent Mafia III — $10 — Save 75 percent The Surge — $12 — Save 75 percent Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $25 — Save 50 percent Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. My personal recommendation on this list is probably SOMA, not only is it one of the best horror games of this generation, but it has an incredible story. It’s a little light on action though, so keep that in mind if you do decide to pick it up.