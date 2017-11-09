PS4 Pro Could Nearly Match Xbox One X’s Power Thanks To New AMD Graphics Tech

What is Rapid Packed Math? This is all a bit technical, but, very basically, Rapid Packed Math allows games to render certain graphical effects using 16-bit processing rather than 32-bit processing. That frees up extra power the GPU can use elsewhere. Under ideal conditions, Rapid Packed Match could potentially double the processing capabilities of the GPU, allowing it to do two 16-bit tasks at once instead of one 32-bit one, although that won't usually be the case. It seems like the main benefit of Rapid Packed Math will be in making various minor touches – hair effects, lighting, shaders – less of a drag on the hardware, allowing for better performance. But again, I'm not an expert on this sort of stuff. You can check out an explanation of Rapid Packed Match from AMD itself in the video, above. prevnext