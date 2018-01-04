Date Frankenstein, Van Helsing & More in the Code: Realize series, Coming to PS4

The concept of an otome game’s player character dating fictional icons or archetypes may not be new, but the Code: Realize series introduced a refreshing new spin on it with 2014’s release of Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~. Developed by Otomate, the studio behind Blazing Souls, the game was originally created for PlayStation Vita, but — with the release of a new Code: Realize sequel — both games are officially making their way to PlayStation 4 in North America this Spring.

Here’s the trailer for Future Blessings in Japanese:

While players who already own the first game can pick up Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ on March 30th, the bundle does come with plenty of exclusive extras, including:

Two Games on a Single Disc – The PS4 release of Code: Realize contains the first two games of the series: Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and the fan disc Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ together in one place.

– The PS4 release of Code: Realize contains the first two games of the series: Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and the fan disc Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ together in one place. The Romance(s) Continue! – Build relationships with dashing literary figures in the first game, and then delve deeper. Choose to strengthen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time.

– Build relationships with dashing literary figures in the first game, and then delve deeper. Choose to strengthen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time. New Stories and Different Perspectives – Experience new scenarios taking place outside of the main stories as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures.

– Experience new scenarios taking place outside of the main stories as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures. New Men in Your Life – In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios.

– In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios. The Best of Both Worlds – Get a double dose of amazing artwork and unforgettable characters in this classic fiction/steampunk mashup brought to you by the makers of the finest visual novel/romance simulation adventures.

Players in North America will be able to purchase a limited edition version, which will include a 17″x24″ Cloth Poster, a set of nine of 1.5″ pins with chibi art of the main characters, and a set of 8 bromides featuring glamour shots of the heroes (and heroine) of the Code: Realize universe. The bundle releases on PlayStation 4 on March 30th, along with Code Realize: Future Blessings, which will also be available on PlayStation Vita.