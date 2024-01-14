PlayStation Accidentally Leaks New PS1 Horror Game for PS Plus

It seems that PlayStation has accidentally leaked a new game from the original PS1 that will soon be coming to PlayStation Plus. Earlier this week, PlayStation revealed its new lineup of PS Plus Classics that would be coming to the Premium tier of the service in just a few short days. For January 2024, these additions include titles such as Rally Cross, Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, and Legend of Mana, all of which came to PS1 many years ago. In the midst of this announcement, though, it seems that PlayStation also happened to disclose another PS1 game that will be landing on PS Plus in the months ahead.

In a recent post on PlayStation's UK X (or Twitter) account, it was said that Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare will be coming to PS Plus as a new Classics offering this month. This post was soon after removed and PlayStation has gone on to confirm that Alone in the Dark won't be coming to PS Plus in January. That being said, the fact that the PS1 Alone in the Dark entry appeared in the first place is quite curious.

Given that this leak stems directly from PlayStation, there's a good chance that what has been disclosed here will come to pass at some point. While this could have all been a mistake on PlayStation's part, the more likely possibility is that Sony happened to announce Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare for PS Plus a month or two earlier than it should have. This likelihood is amplified even further when remembering that a new Alone in the Dark reboot is set to arrive in March 2024. As such, this PS1 Alone in the Dark title is surely slated to hit PS Plus at some point before this new entry in the franchise comes about.

How do you feel about seeing that Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare is likely coming to PS Plus in the future? And what other games from the PS1 era would you like to see land on the PlayStation subscription service? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

