PS4 and PS5 Users Given Hope of Playing Popular Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive

PS4 and PS5 may soon be getting one of the best Nintendo Switch console exclusives or at least a new tease leaves the door open for it to happen. Some of the best and most popular games of the last several years have been Nintendo Switch exclusives or Nintendo Switch console exclusives. Typically, these games come straight from Nintendo, but not always. Right now, the only console you can play Into the Breach is the Nintendo Switch. The game is also available via mobile phones, PC, and Google Stadia, but the only console it's on is Switch. That said, this could change in the future.

Recently, Matthew Davis -- a developer at Subset Games, the small indie studio behind the game -- noted that a PS4 and PS5 port of the game is "within the realm of possibility," however, right now it sounds like nothing is happening. "It's within the realm of possibility," said the developer, before adding, "We've got nothing against PS4/PS5, but I'd like to get back to original development in the immediate future."

According to Davis, the issue with the port is not a lack of desire, but a lack of resources, as developing a port and then supporting it is a lot of work for a studio that only employs three full-time developers.

"We're a very small studio with only three full-time developers," said Davis to Push Square. "Every port takes up time not only in its initial development but also in post-release support and maintenance." While the team would love to have the game available everywhere, it's also eager to work on new content and other projects. "It's a difficult balancing act."

For those that don't know: Into the Breach debuted back in 2018, garnering a 90 on Metacritic in the process, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. Most notably, it won best strategy game at The Game Awards that year.

"The remnants of human civilization are threatened by gigantic creatures breeding beneath the earth," reads an official blurb about the game. "You must control powerful mechs from the future to hold off this alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL."

