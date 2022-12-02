PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive

PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.

Published by Annapurna Interactive and developed by Angel Matrix (led by well-known indie developer Ben Esposito), the PC version of Neon White boasts a 90 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the Switch version boasts an 88. As you would expect from scores like these, it's up for a few awards at The Game Awards next week, including Best Independent Game and Best Action Game.

"Neon White is a lightning-fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though..."

There's still no pricing information about how much the game will cost on PS4 and PS5, but it will presumably cost as much as it does on other platforms, which is to say $25. For a fourth of a benjamin, you get 11 to 22 hours of content, depending on your playstyle. And according to critics and consumers alike, it's a very good 11 to 22 hours.

