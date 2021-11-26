PS4 and PS5’s First Big Exclusive of 2022 Releasing Early

One of PS4 and PS5’s 2022 console exclusive games is releasing early. That’s right, when every other game is getting delayed, PS4, PS5, and PC players are going to get their hands on a highly-anticipated game ahead of schedule. This year, PlayStation and its partners released exclusives and consoles exclusives like Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. In other words, it’s been a solid year for the PS4 and PS5, however, the holiday season is currently being dominated by Xbox between the likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. Early 2022, PlayStation looks poised to take the ball back though, with not only Horizon Forbidden West releasing in February, but Slocap’s Sifu releasing in the second month of next year as well. The former’s release date hasn’t changed, but the latter is now releasing on February 8 rather than February 22.

According to the developer on the game, the team has simply made good progress on the game, so much so that it can release the game early. The announcement makes no mention of the original release date’s proximity to the release of Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and Destiny 2: The Queen, but we reckon these three games impacted the decision. Now, the game is getting out comfortably ahead of these titles, though it will still be competing with Dying Light 2, which releases four days prior, for oxygen.

“We have made good progress on getting our game ship-ready and we are excited to be able to launch Sifu two weeks earlier than anticipated,” said Slocap. “To celebrate, we have prepared two brand-new gameplay videos that will be revealed today.”

For those that don’t know: Sifu was only announced eight months ago during a PlayStation State of Play. Ever since then, it’s been hotly-anticipated by PlayStation enthusiasts.

“Sifu is the story of a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family,” reads an official blurb about the game. “One against all, he has no allies, and countless enemies. He has to rely on his unique mastery of Kung Fu as well as a mysterious pendant to prevail, and preserve his family’s legacy.”

