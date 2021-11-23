PlayStation 5 Patent Reveals Official Faceplates Could be Coming Soon

Since the PlayStation 5’s launch last year, owners have been clamoring for the ability to swap the system’s faceplates. Unofficial options can be purchased online, but it looks like Sony might be releasing its own faceplates and skins sometime in the near future. That possibility has been pointed at thanks to a new patent from the company, filed through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It’s worth noting that Sony has filed patents for plenty of products that never came to fruition, but it seems like a safe bet that we’ll be seeing officially-licensed faceplates released for the PS5 sometime in the near future.

Swappable faceplates for the PS5 could be a game-changer! After all, offering faceplates for the system would be a much cheaper alternative to selling special edition consoles for every major game release. In the PS4 era, we saw some really cool special edition consoles, including one based on Marvel’s Spider-Man. Unfortunately for those that already owned the system, getting one meant buying a second console and then trying to sell off the original. With faceplates, Sony could offer much cheaper options for users to customize their system. Of course, it’s impossible to say how much the faceplates might cost; unofficial designs from CMP Shells run about $45-60, depending on the desired design. If Sony’s options cost a similar amount, it’s a safe bet PS5 owners would be willing to spend that!

Hopefully, Sony won’t make fans wait much longer before making some kind of official announcement. Horizon Forbidden West is set to release next year, and it could be the perfect game to receive its own official faceplates. Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would also be a huge draw for superhero fans. Of course, some users might just want some other color alternatives! Unfortunately, this is all just speculation. Hopefully this patent is a good indicator of what the future will bring.

