PS4 and Xbox One Game Unexpectedly Cancelled

An upcoming PS4 and Xbox One game has been unexpectedly cancelled. The farther away we get from the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the fewer and fewer PS4 and Xbox One games will release. This happens every console generation. Right now, it’s still early days, so many games are still coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but this is slowly changing. To this end, one game previously planned for release in 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has been delayed to 2022. In the process, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been canned.

The game in question is Metal: Hellsinger from publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders, which was first announced and revealed back in June 2020 around E3. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the game nor have we seen much of it, so the delay isn’t very surprising, especially considering everyone has been delaying their games this year. However, the PS4 and Xbox One versions being canned do come as a surprise, as there’s nothing about the game itself that would make it incompatible with the tech of the last-gen consoles.

“Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience,” reads an official pitch of the game “The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause. Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word why the last-gen versions of the game have been tossed in the bin. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

