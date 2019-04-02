10 New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games to Play in April

February and March were brimming with great games. We’re only three months down, and there’s already multiple Game of the Year contenders. Thankfully, April isn’t quite as busy, though there’s notably quite a few indie games that should keep you busy in-between the few more noteworthy releases. In other words, your wallet may get a little bit of a rest, but not a lot.

Last month saw the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, and more release. This month there’s not as many great multi-platform releases everyone will get to enjoy, but there are some heavy-hitting exclusives and the most anticipated fighting game of the year.

Anyway, without further ado, here are 10 new releases you should check out on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Note: only new releases (including remasters and remakes) are included. This means ports of already released games (from another month, year, etc.) don’t qualify. Note Two: Early Access games are not included. Note Three: this is not an extensive list, but it’s in order of release date.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

“Follow rookie lawyer Phoenix Wright as he progresses from his early years through his career in his quest to find the truth behind all of the classic cases! Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy includes Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice For All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations.”

Release Date: April 9

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Anno 1800

“Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age. The path you choose will define your world. Are you an innovator or an exploiter? A conqueror or a liberator? How the world remembers your name is up to you.



“In Anno 1800, players will take charge of their own fortune as they navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape and malicious political arena of the 19th century in their quest to build an empire that will reach from the smog-filled cities of Europe to the teeming jungles of South America. Combining beloved features with innovative gameplay, Anno 1800 is the beginning of a new era for the Anno franchise as players leave their mark on a crucial moment in human history.”

Release Date: April 16

Platforms: PC

Ghost Giant

“This exciting puzzle adventure filled with warmth and charm sees a lonely boy named Louis befriend a giant ghost visible only to him. As the Ghost Giant, you’ll have to carefully build trust with Louis and help him through small, big and sometimes overwhelmingly huge obstacles, discovering the true meaning of friendship along the way.

“As the Ghost Giant, you will get to explore the world of Sancourt, helping its citizens with all manner of day to day problems by using your size and strength. Ghost Giant offers a unique, crafty-looking dollhouse world which can be manipulated in multiple ways and is full of hidden secrets.”

Release Date: April 16

Platforms: PlayStation VR (via PS4)

Katana Zero

“Katana ZERO is a stylish neo-noir, action-platformer featuring breakneck action and instant-death combat. Slash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display.”

Release Date: April 18

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

Mortal Kombat 11

“MK is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise.The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control of your fighters to make them your own. The new graphics engine showcases every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, bringing you so close to the fight you can feel it. Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best-in-class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Release Date: April 23

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Imperator: Rome

“Alexander. Hannibal. Caesar. These great men and dozens like them shaped the destiny of a continent. Mighty kings, clever generals and would-be gods made their mark on the ancient Mediterranean. Around this sea, close knit nations tested their mettle and virtue against each other in fierce combat, their cultural and political legacy now inseparable from what we understand as Western Civilization. But nothing was guaranteed. Can you change the course of history in Imperator: Rome?



“Imperator: Rome is the newest grand strategy title from Paradox Development Studio. Set in the tumultuous centuries from Alexander’s Successor Empires in the East to the foundation of the Roman Empire, Imperator: Rome invites you to relive the pageantry and challenges of empire building in the classical era. Manage your population, keep an eye out for treachery, and keep faith with your gods.”

Release Date: April 25

Platforms: PC

Yuppie Psycho

“Join Brian Pasternack, a young man with no future in a dystopian 90s society, on his first day at one of the world’s largest companies, Sintracorp. Uncertain, unprepared, and massively unqualified, will Pasternack have what it takes to shine in Sintracorp’s hierarchy? It all depends on how he performs on his first assignment… and whether he survives it.

“During his unconventional employee orientation, Pasternack discovers what his new job really entails: hunting a “witch” whose powers made the success of the corporation possible in the first place, but who now seems to have returned to torment its employees. Brian will meet all kinds of odd characters, escape from terrible creatures, and unravel the hidden secrets of Sintracorp’s dark past.”

Release Date: April 25

Platforms: PC (Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One coming later this year)

Days Gone

“Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live.”

Release Date: April 26

Platforms: PS4

Tales of the Neon Sea

Welcome to a world of intrigue and suspicion. Where humans and robots contend with escalating tensions and mutual distrust. And where gangster felines scheme their way to the top of the food chain. Welcome to the Tales of the Neon Sea!

Release Date: April 30

Platforms: PC

Super Meat Boy Forever

“Meat Boy and Bandage Girl have grown as a couple since 2010. It seems like only yesterday the two love birds were escaping from an exploding laboratory in the sky. Now it’s the current year, and they’ve welcomed their daughter Nugget into the world. Their peaceful days enjoying life as a family came to an abrupt end when Dr. Fetus beat the snot out of them with a rusty shovel, and kidnapped Nugget! Now it’s up to Meat Boy and Bandage Girl to rescue their daughter from a lunatic fetus in a jar that can only be described as an incel version of Tony Stark.”

Release Date: Sometime in April

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

