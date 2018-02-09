PlayStation’s Top Downloads for January Revealed, Monster Hunter: World Dominates

January was a big month for PlayStation players, and the first chance to ring in the new year with some epic game-age. Sony has just revealed their top downloads for the previous month, and it should be of no surprise that Monster Hunter: World completely dominated the charts – especially when looking at the amazing reviews the title has received since launch.

Just like previous months, Sony broke it down by PlayStation 4 games, Free-to-Play, PS VR, PS Vita, PS4 Themes, and PS classics. Here’s where your favourites ranked:

PlayStation 4

Monster Hunter: World

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Madden NFL 18

Call of Duty: WWII

Human Fall Flat

Grand Theft Auto V

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Need for Speed Rivals

Battlefield 4

The Last of Us Remastered

Star Wars Battlefront II

Need for Speed Payback

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

NBA 2K18

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Dark Souls III

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

FIFA 18

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Top Free-to-Play

Fortnite Battle Royale

Brawlhalla

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite

Paladins

America’s Army: Proving Grounds

Warframe

3on3 FreeStyle

Crossout

Fishing Planet

Trove

PS VR

Job Simulator

Superhot VR

Accounting Plus

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Batman: Arkham VR

Arizona Sunshine

The Inpatient

PlayStation VR Worlds

Weeping Doll

RollerCoaster Legends

PS Vita

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – Launch Bundle

Adventures of Mana

Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Bundle

God of War: Collection PS Vita

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita

Sword Art Online – Hollow Fragment

Jak and Daxter Collection

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita

God Eater: Resurrection

PS4 Themes

Monster Hunter World Theme

Legacy Dashboard Theme

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Original Theme

BioShock: The Collection Theme

Cyberpunk Alley HiQ Dynamic Theme

Friday the 13th: The Game Theme

Sakura Night Sky Dynamic Theme

Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Theme

Assassin’s Creed Origins Dynamic Theme

Amazing Aquarium 3D HiQ Dynamic Theme

PS Classics

Metal Slug Anthology

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Destroy All Humans! 2

Psychonaughts

Destroy All Humans!

Dark Cloud 2

Rogue Galaxy

Bully

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

We expect Monster Hunter World to be at the top for awhile, especially given all of the amazing post-launch content updates Capcom has planned.

Happy gaming!