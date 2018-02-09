Gaming

PlayStation’s Top Downloads for January Revealed, Monster Hunter: World Dominates

January was a big month for PlayStation players, and the first chance to ring in the new year with some epic game-age. Sony has just revealed their top downloads for the previous month, and it should be of no surprise that Monster Hunter: World completely dominated the charts – especially when looking at the amazing reviews the title has received since launch.

Just like previous months, Sony broke it down by PlayStation 4 games, Free-to-Play, PS VR, PS Vita, PS4 Themes, and PS classics. Here’s where your favourites ranked:

PlayStation 4

  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Madden NFL 18
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Need for Speed Rivals
  • Battlefield 4
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • NBA 2K18
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Dark Souls III
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • FIFA 18
  • Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Top Free-to-Play

  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Brawlhalla
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
  • Paladins
  • America’s Army: Proving Grounds
  • Warframe
  • 3on3 FreeStyle
  • Crossout
  • Fishing Planet
  • Trove

PS VR

  • Job Simulator
  • Superhot VR
  • Accounting Plus
  • Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • The Inpatient
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Weeping Doll
  • RollerCoaster Legends

PS Vita

  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – Launch Bundle
  • Adventures of Mana
  • Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Bundle
  • God of War: Collection PS Vita
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita
  • Sword Art Online – Hollow Fragment
  • Jak and Daxter Collection
  • Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita
  • God Eater: Resurrection

PS4 Themes

  • Monster Hunter World Theme
  • Legacy Dashboard Theme
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Original Theme
  • BioShock: The Collection Theme
  • Cyberpunk Alley HiQ Dynamic Theme
  • Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
  • Sakura Night Sky Dynamic Theme
  • Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Theme
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Dynamic Theme
  • Amazing Aquarium 3D HiQ Dynamic Theme

PS Classics

  • Metal Slug Anthology
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Destroy All Humans! 2
  • Psychonaughts
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Dark Cloud 2
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Bully
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

We expect Monster Hunter World to be at the top for awhile, especially given all of the amazing post-launch content updates Capcom has planned.

Happy gaming!

