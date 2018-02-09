PlayStation’s Top Downloads for January Revealed, Monster Hunter: World Dominates

January was a big month for PlayStation players, and the first chance to ring in the new year with some epic game-age. Sony has just revealed their top downloads for the previous month, and it should be of no surprise that Monster Hunter: World completely dominated the charts – especially when looking at the amazing reviews the title has received since launch.
Just like previous months, Sony broke it down by PlayStation 4 games, Free-to-Play, PS VR, PS Vita, PS4 Themes, and PS classics. Here’s where your favourites ranked:
PlayStation 4
- Monster Hunter: World
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Madden NFL 18
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Human Fall Flat
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Battlefield 4
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Need for Speed Payback
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- NBA 2K18
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Dark Souls III
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- FIFA 18
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
Top Free-to-Play
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Brawlhalla
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
- Paladins
- America’s Army: Proving Grounds
- Warframe
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Crossout
- Fishing Planet
- Trove
PS VR
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Accounting Plus
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- The Inpatient
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Weeping Doll
- RollerCoaster Legends
PS Vita
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – Launch Bundle
- Adventures of Mana
- Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Bundle
- God of War: Collection PS Vita
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita
- Sword Art Online – Hollow Fragment
- Jak and Daxter Collection
- Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita
- God Eater: Resurrection
PS4 Themes
- Monster Hunter World Theme
- Legacy Dashboard Theme
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Original Theme
- BioShock: The Collection Theme
- Cyberpunk Alley HiQ Dynamic Theme
- Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
- Sakura Night Sky Dynamic Theme
- Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Theme
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Dynamic Theme
- Amazing Aquarium 3D HiQ Dynamic Theme
PS Classics
- Metal Slug Anthology
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Psychonaughts
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dark Cloud 2
- Rogue Galaxy
- Bully
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
We expect Monster Hunter World to be at the top for awhile, especially given all of the amazing post-launch content updates Capcom has planned.
Happy gaming!