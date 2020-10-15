PS4 Update Has Surprise Free Gift for PlayStation Players

✖

The new PS4 update released yesterday has a surprise gift for PlayStation players. Yesterday, Sony rolled out a big new PS4 update, or more specifically, the 8.0 update, which added a slew of new features and improvements. Unfortunately, it also broke PSN for many players, causing Sony to issue a rare statement about the PSN issues, which seem to mostly be resolved at the moment of writing this. That said, helping pacify complaints and backlash, the update comes packing some free goodies, or more specifically, new and free PlayStation-themed avatars.

If you haven't seen the new avatars yet, there are 72 of them, and they include characters and icons from games like The Last of Us Part II, God of War, Knack, Uncharted 4, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne, Journey, Ratchet & Clanks, The Last Guardian, Twisted Metal, Shadow of the Colossus, Infamous, Jax and Daxter, Ape Escape, Gravity Rush, Everybody's Golf, and more. Conspicuously missing are some big PS4 exclusives, like Horizon Zero Dawn, Until Dawn, Death Stranding, Days Gone, and Marvel's Spider-Man, but presumably more avatars will be added later and fill in this PlayStation representation hole.

Below, you can check out all of the new avatars, courtesy of Twitter user Renka:

Here's a look at some of the new avatars added on the latest PS4 firmware update #PS4share pic.twitter.com/ZkEeyaXbjM — Renka (@RikkuShinra) October 14, 2020

Sony presumably added these some PlayStation gamers have new avatar options when the PS5 releases, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed as the intention behind the free release. It's also quite possible Sony wanted to get these out to celebrate the end of the PS4 era.

Speaking of the PS5, it's set to release on November 12, priced at $400 or $500, depending on what version you cop.