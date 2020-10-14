New PlayStation 4 Update Includes Party and Message Changes, Better Parental Controls, and More

✖

A new PlayStation 4 system software update, 8.00, is officially releasing today, October 14th. The update fundamentally changes how Party and Messages work by essentially merging the two, adds more flexible parental controls, and more. A good chunk of today's update also seems focused on preparing the whole PlayStation ecosystem for the launch of the PlayStation 5 next month.

Notably, the new update is basically removing events and private communities for the platform. "After 8.00, you will no longer be able to create Events or access existing Events created by other users," the update reads in part. "We’re also removing the ability to create private Communities under the Community app on PS4. If you already have existing private Communities, you can continue to access them."

PS4 system software update 8.00 drops today, featuring changes to Party and Messages, plus more flexible Parental Controls and more: https://t.co/TuSejne9wt pic.twitter.com/jaNpnpis1s — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 14, 2020

You can check out the full list of changes in the official PlayStation blog post on the new system software update. Other notable additions are the fact that the PS4 Remote Play app will simply become the PS Remote Play app, the addition of support for third-party authenticator apps in 2SV/2FA, and the ability to quickly mute all microphones. The update also adds new avatars for popular video games like Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The PlayStation 4 system software update 8.00 releases today, October 14th. As for the company's next-gen console, the PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming next-gen video game console right here.

