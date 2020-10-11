New Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot Shows Off Incredible Detail Capable on PS5

✖

A new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales screenshot shows off the incredible detail capable on PS5. Typically, next-gen launch games don't look very next-gen. We won't see the best the PS5 has to offer for years, however, it's already providing some incredible results, courtesy of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which, despite being a cross-gen game, has been built from the ground up for the PS5.

Over on Twitter, the game's developer Insomniac Games recently shared a new screenshot of the game to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and as you can see, the detail of the screenshot is incredible. Now, as the watermarks note, the screenshot was captured on PS5, so it remains to be seen if the PS4 will boast the same level of detail.

Below, you can check out the screenshot for yourself:

If you played Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, you'll know it was a looker. Insomniac Games poured an incredible level of detail in that game, especially the suits. And it looks like it's done this and more for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12 via both the PS5 and PS4, priced at $50.

"In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man," reads an official pitch of the game. "But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it."

