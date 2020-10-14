PlayStation Responds to Privacy Concerns Over Party Voice Chat Recordings Following PS4 Update

✖

PlayStation has responded to privacy concerns that Sony is recording party voice chats following today's PS4 update. In case you missed it, today, a big new PS4 software update released, and it immediately began to cause PlayStation users issues, and it's even causing PSN issues. It's been a mess for Sony, and one it almost certainly did not anticipate. Adding to this has been speculation that following the new update, your PS4 will record and log your party voice chats. While this speculation sounds absurd on the surface level, it wasn't random. Following the update, PS4 users began to receive notifications about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded. However, according to Sony, this is a feature for the PS5, and a feature players can turn off. In other words, false alarm.

"Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded," said Sony. "Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review. The pop up you’re seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE."

As you may know, while privacy has largely been eroded to nothing, many are still very sensitive about the topic. Privacy concerns about the Kinect were a big reason why the Xbox One was lambasted when it was revealed. So, as you would expect, many PlayStation fans have been voicing their displeasure and concerns all day, but looks like it was all for nothing.

It's also worth noting that we now know Sony is preparing PSN for the release of PS5, which may lead to a variety of information spilling out early. And of course, it may lead to more headaches for all parties like it has today.

