Beware: PS4 Update Reportedly Causing PlayStation Gamers Problems

Today, PlayStation released a new PS4 update that is reportedly causing PlayStation gamers issues, or at least this is what's happening at the moment of writing this. The big new 8.0 update adds a plethora of new features and comes with a slew of improvements as well, but it also appears to have broken some features. More specifically, it's being reported that upon downloading the update, users are experiencing problems with their friends lists, the party feature, and even just general stability issues.

As you may know, this isn't incredibly uncommon for PS4. In the past, the console has experienced similar issues when it's pushed updates, particularly ones of this magnitude. That said, in the past, Sony has acted fairly quickly to resolve these issues, however, for now, it hasn't acknowledged the problem so it's unclear when the issues will be resolved.

Of course, if you're worried about the update, you could hold off on downloading it, but without it, you will lose access to a ton of functionality, such as the ability to play online games. That said, you can still play offline single-player games all the same without downloading the update.

As for the update -- which you can read more about here (including its patch notes) -- it makes updates to party and messages, adds free new PlayStation avatars, adds an option to mute all mics via the quick menu, enhances 2-step verification, removes event creation and private community creation, updates remote play, and makes adjustments to parental controls.

As alluded to, Sony has not commented on any of these reports, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

