Best-Selling PS4 and Xbox One Game Now Free-to-Play For Limited Time

Starting today, one of the best-selling games of 2019 is free-to-play on PS4 and Xbox One until October 14. More specifically, the best-selling game of 2019 so far in the United States, Mortal Kombat 11, is free-to-play as of today, and will be free-to-play until the end of the weekend. However, it’s only free on PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there’s no such offer for Nintendo Switch or PC players, and it doesn’t look like NetherRealm Studios plans on changing this. That said, the free trial doesn’t include the entirety of the game, but it does have some nice bonuses.

Included in this free trial is the the first two chapters of the story mode, online play, The Krypt, Fatality Training, Towers of Time, and even the three DLC characters released so far, meaning Terminator, Nightwolf, and Shang Tsung. In other words, most of the game is available, minus the rest of the game’s story mode. And this is probably because the story mode is only about six hours long. In other words, NetherRealm Studios knows players could beat it very easily during the trial.

As always, your progress will carry over if you do decide to cop the game in full after the free trial. Of course, if you’re looking to player Towers of Time, the online, or anything that isn’t the story mode, you’re going to want to buy the game outright. However, after the free trial, if it’s just the story you want to see through, then renting the game is a very viable option.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will hit Google Stadia later this year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, a few characters have seemingly been de-confirmed for Kombat Pack #2.