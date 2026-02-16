Gaming Just Lost Two Legendary Industry Veterans

The gaming industry just lost two more vital figures in its history. There’s always going to be painful losses as time goes on; it’s simply a reality of the world. As the modern gaming industry continues to mature, however, some of the figures who are behind some of gaming’s biggest developments are going to pass away.

That includes two figures in the last week, whose impact on gaming will continue to inspire fans for years to come. One of them was a vital figure in the history of console development, while the other was a major figure in the resurgence of Castlevania in the 1990s and 2000s. Even if gamers don’t immediately recognize their names, these two men deserve all the accolades and memorials that have been pouring in.

A Major Mind Behind Sega’s Consoles Has Passed Away

A vital engineer in the history of Sega, Hideki Sato’s passing is just the latest loss the gaming industry has to reel from. Born in 1950, Hideki Sato joined Sega in 1971. Initially working alongside a team of developers on arcade machines, Sato became a leader among the engineering teams behind the SG-1000 in 1983 and the Master System in 1985. Sato’s promotion to the director of Sega’s Research and Development department in 1989 set the stage for him to play a quietly vital role in game history. Tasked with defeating Nintendo following the domination of the NES, Sato and his team were able to deliver on the Sega Genesis, which became a genuine rival to Nintendo in an era otherwise completely dominated by the publisher.

Sato also oversaw development on the Sega Saturn and the Dreamcast before briefly becoming president of Sega from 2001 to 2003, during which time the company shifted away from consoles and became a games publisher. Sato left Sega in 2008, going on to help found Advance Create, Inc. Sato is credited as a major executive force on several Sonic the Hedgehog games, and his focus on consoles that felt sleek compared to the bulkier Nintendo consoles of the era would go on to have a huge impact on the future of the gaming industry. Sato was 77 when he passed away on February 13, 2026. In a statement, Sega eulogized the engineer, saying that “His leadership helped lay the foundation of Sega, and his contributions had a significant and lasting impact on the entire gaming industry. We will always remember his contributions to our company, and all of us at Sega extend our deepest condolences as we honor his memory.”

A Legendary Konami Developer Has Also Passed Away

Sato’s passing came just a few days after the world learned that Shutaro Iida had also passed away. Dubbed “Curry the Kid” by his fellow developers, Iida joined Konami in 1996. Iida was one of the main developers who worked on Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and went on to work on several other entries in the series — even serving as development lead on 2010’s Harmony of Despair. Iisa also worked on the Metal Gear Solid franchise, serving as a lead programmer on Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain. He left Konami in 2015 and was the director of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Iida was also serving as the director on that game’s sequel, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, but stepped away from development after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024.

Koji Igarashi, who worked with Iida on several Castlevania games and was working alongside him on the Bloodstained series, released a statement on social media celebrating his longtime colleague. “It is no exaggeration to say that many titles hailed as masterpieces would not have been possible without his contributions. His talent was truly exceptional… “Looking back, he supported me for over 20 years. He was someone who constantly thought about games, approaching development with a passion that burned like a flame.” Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is set to launch later this year and will be the final game worked on by Iida to reach players. In a final social media post before his passing, Iida told fans that “I’m painfully aware that I am growing weaker day by day. Please love the upcoming Bloodstained 2, and all the games that I made.” Both passings are tragic for their families and a blow to the fans who’ve spent years enjoying their impact on the industry, even if they never knew their names. However, their impact on the larger gaming culture and the history of gaming will live on.