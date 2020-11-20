Some of PlayStation's Best PS4 Exclusives Are on Sale

✖

Whether you just got a PlayStation 5 and want to revisit some of the PlayStation 4’s best games or are still playing on the older console and need something you missed out on before, you can get a bunch of different PlayStation 4 games now for much less than their standard price. Those discounts are owed to some of the many Black Friday deals that have started ahead of the shopping holiday though different retailers. Sony’s one of the companies selling the games itself via PlayStation Direct, so if you’re big on collecting the physical versions of the games, you’ve got an easy, cheaper way to do so now.

If you’ve seen Sony adding to its PlayStation Hits collection in the past, you’ll already have an idea of some of the games that are on sale from now until the first week of December. Franchises like The Last of Us and God of War are included in the sales that encompass games newer and older, though you of course won’t find any PlayStation 5 deals for games like Demon’s Souls or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales just yet.

Below you’ll find a sampling of some of the games that are on sale as well as their new, discounted prices. You can find the games through PlayStation Direct if you want to get free shipping so long as you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, but you can also look to other retailers like Amazon to get your games.

PS4 Games on Sale

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $9.99

God of War – $9.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $9.99

Bloodborne – $9.99

Uncharted 4 – A Thief’s End – $9.99

Nioh – $9.99

Rachet & Clank – $9.99

Little Big Planet 3 – $9.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $9.99

Gran Turismo Sport – $9.99

God of War 3 Remastered – $9.99

Nioh 2 – $9.99

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition – $39.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – $19.99

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – $19.99

Days Gone – $19.99

Death Stranding – $19.99

The Last of Us Part II – $29.99

You’ve got until December 6th to check out the sale – at least that’s the case if you’re shopping on PlayStation Direct – so there’s plenty of time to assess your PlayStation collection and see what you need between now and then. We’ll inevitably see more deals on PlayStation 4 games as we get closer to Black Friday, but these already look like they’re some of the best ones you’ll find.