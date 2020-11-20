The Best Black Friday PS5 and PS4 Game Deals That You Can Get Right Now

A new era of console gaming has begun with the launch of the PS5, PS5 Digital, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Naturally, you wont be seeing any Black Friday deals on the consoles themselves, but you will have opportunities to order them on or before November 27th. There are also some big Black Friday deals going on PS5 games and PS4 games that you can take advantage of right now.

The Best Black Friday PS5 and PS4 Game Deals You Can Get Right Now on Amazon

(Photo: Sony)

For starters, numerous PS4 games and a handful of PS5 games (including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) are part of a buy 2, get 1 free sale on Amazon. Note that the deal has been going on for a week now, and it probably won't last much longer.

Amazon is also running a Black Friday sale that offers up to 75% off select PlayStation titles. Some of these titles are also part of the B2G1 free sale, so you can double down on the discounts (B2G1 eligible titles will be marked on the product page). You can shop Amazon's PlayStation sale right here, and we've picked out a handful of favorites below. Keep in mind that some of these titles also have enhanced features or upgrades for the PS5:

Best Buy Black Friday PlayStation Deals You Can Get Now

Best Buy is also running a huge Black Friday sale on PlayStation games that includes many of the titles in the Amazon sale, but goes above and beyond with tons of additional titles. You can shop Best Buy's Black Friday PlayStation game deals right here. Again, we've picked out a handful of favorites below.

More Black Friday PS4 and PS5 Deals

Deals on 1-Year PlayStation Plus memberships are live now for $45 or less. You can find details about those PS Plus deals right here.

Major retailers have more PlayStation deals on tap for Black Friday week, which runs through November 27th. You can check out details on Black Friday ads for Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop right here.

If you're still trying to get your hands on PlayStation 5, you can find details about Black Friday availability right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.