Here's When the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Will Be Restocked For Black Friday

Still trying to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S? You're not alone. Many gamers trying desperately to score a PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 5 Digital or Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S have been disappointed thus far thanks to a combination of factors that include extremely low stock mixed with extremely high demand and retailers that can't handle the strain. However, you will have another solid chance to order one of these new consoles during the week of Black Friday. You'll need to be lucky, but the info we've listed below will give you a much better shot.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Black Friday Launch Times

Walmart: Keep in mind that Black Friday is taking over an entire month this year, with the best Black Friday deals happening over the course of a week. For better or worse, Walmart has been good about confirming the times that the PS5 / PS5 Digital and Xbox Series X/S consoles will be available or order online. They even go so far as to update the product page with the exact launch times. At the time of writing, your next opportunity to grab the new consoles will be on Wednesday, November 25th at 6pm PST (9pm EST):

GameStop: GameStop has confirmed they will have the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles available for purchase on Black Friday, November 27th in-store only with limited stock (opens at 7am local time). The fine print notes that all stores will have a minimum of two of each console per store with a limit of one console per customer. Given the pandemic and low stock, this is probably not going to be your best bet.

Best Buy: Best Buy's Black Friday ad also indicates that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles will be available to order online-only starting on November 22nd. However, there's no telling when the console will be restocked. When it doubt, check in at midnight EST and in the morning before 12pm.

Amazon: Amazon's best Black Friday deals started on November 20th and will run through the 27th. It's a pretty safe bet that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be available during this period - perhaps several times over. However, exact times have not been made available.

More Chances to Score a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S on Black Friday

Honestly, we expect to see restocks of the PS5 / PS5 Digital and Xbox Series X / S consoles trickle in at numerous retailers through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, don't rely completely on the times mentioned above as you'll probably have several chances to grab the consoles. That said, keep tabs on the links below.

PlayStation 5:

Xbox Series X / S:

If all else fails, you can always grab one via sites like eBay and StockX if you're willing to pay the outrageous markups. If you need to top up your PlayStation Plus subscription, there's a big deal happening right now that you might want to check out.

