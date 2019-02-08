PS5 and Next Xbox Saves Will Carry Over for BioWare’s ‘Anthem’

Not too much longer until BioWare fans can get their hands on the studio’s latest IP Anthem. With so much talk about the next generation with a new Xbox and the PlayStation 5, it’s understandable that many might have concerns about a game with this long of a projected timeline not having the proper means of carrying progress over. Luckily, it looks like that won’t be an issue.

Several of the Anthem dev team took to Twitter for an impromptu AMA and one of the questions brought up was what could carry over into the next generation:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chad Robertson, the head of live service for the new IP, mentioned a simple “always” in terms of whether or not accounts and saved progress will transfer over. With some analysts predicting a next gen reveal as early as this year, it’s never a bad idea to start planning ahead. With Anthem’s release on the cusp of a new turnover as well when looking back on when the first Xbox One and PlayStation 4 released, it makes sense that they would be keeping the next generation in mind.

The ability to carry over isn’t new and a lot of Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 titles saw a similar transition. That being said, it doesn’t mean that this feature was a rule, so having the confirmation that all of that hard work won’t suddenly disappear is something else players can look forward to when considering making the jump to a new generation.

As for the game itself, Anthem makes its grand debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd!

Thoughts on Anthem so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

We recently had a chance to play even more of the game and interview the team over at BioWare, while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including the parts about the story players haven’t been able to see yet and those characters we connected to the most!