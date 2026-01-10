PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Cancelled Only a Year After Its Announcement

A PS5 exclusive RPG has seemingly been cancelled only roughly a year after its announcement. Much like Nintendo, Sony prides itself on the exclusive content it produces and secures for its consoles. PS5 exclusive content has been lacking, though, especially compared to the PS4, where arguably Sony peaked in this regard. To this end, if you aren’t a Marvel fan looking forward to Marvel’s Wolverine, there isn’t much announced for 2026 to be excited about. There are games like Saros and Phantom Blade Zero, but these are not marquee, juggernaut releases. Meanwhile, if you are an RPG fan, the lineup of future PS5 exclusives just got even worse.

It appears, though it has not been confirmed, that the upcoming PS5 exclusive RPG, Ballad of Antara has been cancelled, which would be a surprise considering the free-to-play dark fantasy action RPG was only announced in May of 2024. That said, as you may remember, it was originally supposed to be released in 2025. 2025 is obviously over, and there has been no word of a new release date. A delay wasn’t even announced. It has just been radio silence from publisher Infold Games and Chinese developer TipsWorks, suggesting some turmoil.

Fantasy PS5 Game Supposedly Cancelled

Amidst this, and while rumors dating back to last year float around that the game has been cancelled, a concept artist who worked on the game has claimed — in a now-deleted post on X — that it has been cancelled. The X account of the artist has since been nuked, as well.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. This would be a notable cancellation, though, and seemingly very late into development. While Sony is not publishing the game, it is involved in some capacity, as evidenced by the fact that it got a State of Play announcement. And there was a lot of excitement when the game was announced, as evidenced by the trailer above having over 1,300 likes to just 53 dislikes.

As noted, none of the implicated parties have commented on this situation. There are a varity of reasons for why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or head over to the ComicBook Forum and join the discussions over there.