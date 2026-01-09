New Survival-Horror PS5 Exclusive Game Just Stealth-Released on PlayStation Store

There is a new PS5 console exclusive that has been stealth-released on the PlayStation Store. For those who do not know, a console exclusive refers to a game that is only available on a single console platform, but is also available on PC. This is a majority of “exclusive” games on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. That said, the game in question — which is a survival-horror game — is set to come to Xbox Series X soon.

In addition to releasing it on PC today — which was planned — developer Ice-Pick Lodge and publisher HypeTrain Digital surprised PS5 and PS5 Pro users by releasing Pathologic 3 on the PlayStation Store. The game was supposed to be released and expected to be released later this month alongside the Xbox Series X version on January 23. To this end, this is technically the first PS5 console exclusive game of 2026.

A Psychological Survival-Horror Game

First announced in 2024 and originally supposed to release in 2025, Pathologic 3 is the third release in the Pathologic series from Russian developer Ice-Pick Lodge. The cult-classic series dates all the way back to 2005, though it was dormant until 2019 when a sequel was finally released. Now, the third installment is finally here. So far, there aren’t any critical reviews, which means there is no Metacritic score to give insight into the game’s quality. However, user reviews are starting to populate. To this end, it has an 86% approval rating on Steam currently, after 154 user reviews. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4/5 rating with PS5 users.

In the game, you play a young doctor named Daiil Dankovsky, who has traveled to a remote town dying of a mysterious plague from the capital in search of the secret of immortality. The town has 12 days to live, and as the player, you have 12 days to prevent this from happening.

Those interested in the game based on the information and trailer above will need to fork over $34.99 to play it at launch. Right now, though, it is 20% off for PS Plus subscribers, which drops the price to $27.99. Those on PS5 Pro specifically, meanwhile, will not find any PS5 Pro enhancements. While unfortunate for PS5 Pro users, this is actually not surprising, as it is the case with the majority of new releases on the PlayStation Store at any given moment.

