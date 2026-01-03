The First Big PS5 Game of 2026 Does Not Support PS5 Pro

The first big PS5 game of 2026, and the only noteworthy PS5 release coming in January 2026, does not support the PS5 Pro. This does not mean the premium Sony console doesn’t run the PS5 game; it means there are no PS5 Pro enhancements. To this end, if there are any differences between the PS5 Pro version of the game and the PS5 version of the game, they are negligible. That said, the game is not out yet, so there is time for this to change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like most Januaries, January 2026 is a slow month. This is true not just for PS5 users, but for those on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and Xbox consoles as well. On PS5 specifically, there is arguably only one notable release, and it comes at the end of the month on January 29. More specifically, on January 29, Bandai Namco Studios will release Code Vein II, an action RPG and a sequel to 2019’s Code Vein, a game that sold an impressive three million copies despite only earning a Metacritic range of 70 to 75, which is lower than you’d expect from an RPG and a new IP selling more than three million units. Selling this many units, though, meant that when a sequel was announced at Summer Game Fest back in June of last year, it was not a surprise.

Play video

An Action RPG Sequel 7 Years in the Making

Code Vein II is not quite a AAA production, but it is certainly a larger budget AA production that could make use of PS5 Pro enhancements. In particular, any Soulslike game can benefit from an increase in frame rate, one of the more common PS5 Pro enhancements, making the lack of PS5 Pro support all the more disappointing.

In the action RPG, players play as the Revenant Hunter in their fight against Luna Rapacis and her army of corrupted beings called Horrors. For those curious and worried about checking out the sequel, having not played the first game, the stories are not related.

A Growing Trend for the PS5 Pro

Those on PS5 Pro will be disappointed, but not surprised by this news. Back in October, the console was the worst place to play one of the month’s biggest games. The month before, four of some of the biggest games of September were not supported by the Sony console. There is some hope, though, as games have notably added PS5 Pro support after release, sometimes in the weeks after, sometimes a whole year later. Bandai Namco’s support of the console, specifically, has been inconsistent.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.