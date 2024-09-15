10 Best-Looking PS5 Games Releasing in October 2024

October is going to be a very busy month for PS5 owners. To help PS5 gamers sort through the avalanche of upcoming PS5 games, we have gone ahead and included the 10 biggest and best-looking PS5 games releasing in the October 2024 window. Pending any last minute delay, the 10 PS5 games below are the ones PlayStation gamers will want to keep an eye on next month.

In particular, RPG fans on PS5 are set to have a huge month, as two of the three biggest RPGs of the year are set to release. Meanwhile, like every October, there is something for horror fans as well. Lastly, what will likely end up being the best-selling game of the year is also set to come out.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

About: "From the creative minds behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom's lost prince. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical "Archetype" powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an "Archetype," you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom's true nature."

Release Date: October 11

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

About: "In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll embark on a quest to face powerful Elven gods and stop the destruction they're unleashing on the world. You are known as Rook, battling on the front lines alongside a compelling cast of companions with individual storylines and motivations. In true Dragon Age fashion, companions are central to the experience and as Rook, you must rise up, rally your crew and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in."

Release Date: October 31

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

About: "Black Ops returns with an epic, immersive story and mind-bending blockbuster action in the most treacherous plot yet with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Set in the 1990s, this new experience delivers the most breathtaking and spectacular Black Ops action to date, where players must question everything and trust no one. The truth lies."

Release Date: October 25

Silent Hill 2

About: "Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her...'My name...is Maria,' the woman smiles. Her face, her voice... She's just like her."

Release Date: October 8

Neva

About: "Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed GRIS. Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them."

Release Date: October 15

Until Dawn

About: "Only your choices determine who survives. Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren't alone. Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece."

Release Date: October 4

Sonic X Shadow Generations

About: "Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he's known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow's history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world."

[REDACTED]

About: "Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter's icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates. As a modest prison guard your job is simple-get to the last escape pod and get out alive. But you aren't the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals-a deranged custodian, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more-can't wait to step over your corpse and save themselves. Only one of you can make it off the moon-make sure it's you!"

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

About: "Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time-a power she's not used in years... instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again-in both versions of reality. With her new power to Shift between two timelines-can Max solve and prevent the same murder?"

Release Date: October 29

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

About: "Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball!"

Release Date: October 11