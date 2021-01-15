PlayStation Removes Release Windows From Trailer Featuring Upcoming PS5 Games

✖

Earlier this week during CES 2021, Sony released a new trailer centering around the PlayStation 5 that showcased a number of different titles slated to come to the platform in the future. At the conclusion of the trailer, some fine print was shown that indicated specific release windows for a variety of these games giving us a better idea of when they’ll be arriving. Now, Sony has seemingly revised this trailer and has deleted those release windows for one reason or another.

A new version of this CES 2021 PlayStation video was uploaded to Sony’s YouTube channel today and the release windows for games like Ghostwire Tokyo, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Pragmata, and Project Athia have now all vanished. The trailer itself still features clips from each of these games but the accompanying release windows are no longer present. Instead, the only dates that are mentioned at the trailer’s conclusion are for Sony’s first-party releases which include Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West.

It’s hard to know what to make of this whole situation at this moment. Did Sony happen to leak legitimate release windows in this video’s original iteration, or were those dates perhaps incorrect? It’s worth noting that developers and publishers for all of the aforementioned games stayed silent after the video’s first showing at CES, meaning that none of the windows were verified by these direct parties.

Still, Sony is surely keyed in to what its partners are working on and has an idea of what’s happening behind the scenes. As such, I’m inclined to believe that the release windows that appeared in the video’s first iteration were all legitimate. Obviously, we won't know for certain if this proves to be true until further down the line but I have to imagine that the finalized release dates we end up hearing won't be far off from these windows that we saw earlier in the week.

If we hear any more information about this whole situation in the near future, we'll obviously keep you in the loop. Until that time, you can keep following all of our coverage on the PlayStation 5 right here.

So what do you think about this whole situation? Are the release windows that were shared legitimate, or did Sony make a goof? Give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.