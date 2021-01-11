Project Athia is one of the more mysterious games in Square Enix’s upcoming lineup of releases. As of this moment, there’s not a lot that we know about the title other than the fact that it has been developed with the PlayStation 5 hardware in mind. I mean, heck, the game doesn’t even have an official name just yet. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like it will be much longer until we start to hear more about Project Athia based on some new information that has come about.

During Sony’s presentation at CES 2021 today, a video played that revealed Project Athia is set to release exactly one year from now in January 2022. No new footage or gameplay of the title in action was shown off alongside this revelation, however. Square Enix also hasn’t since confirmed the release window for itself in any manner.

Sony just apparently gave the dates to tons of stuff at CES Kena Bridge of Spirits - March 2021

Little Devil Inside - July 2021

Ghostwire Tokyo - October 2021

Project Athia - January 2022

Pragmata - 2023 Also Jim Ryan confirmed PlayStation 5 is the biggest console launch ever pic.twitter.com/Hl0t4lZMZA — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 11, 2021

Considering so little is known about Project Athia, it stood to reason that this might be a game that was somewhat further out. Again, Square hasn’t said much about the title and has yet to even reveal a formal name for it just yet. As such, I don’t think it would’ve surprised anyone if it was announced to not be released until late 2022 or even 2023. The fact that it’s only a year out means we’ll probably start to learn more about it in short order.

Until that time though, there’s still very little that we have to go off of. Perhaps the most notable detail about Project Athia is that it’s set to be a console exclusive for PS5 for a period of two full years. The game is still going to come to PC as well, but those who are on Xbox seemingly might not be able to get their hands on it until 2024 at the earliest.

Again, assuming that this release window does hold true, Square Enix will likely have more to share about Project Athia in the coming months. When that does transpire, we’ll be sure to update you on the game’s development at our dedicated coverage hub right here.

