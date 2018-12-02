Did Sony Just Reveal a Sneak Peek At PS5’s Graphics?

Though Sony did confirm that the PlayStation 5 was currently in the works, we haven’t heard anything more concrete about the next generation since then. We’ve had leaks, rumors, and patent reveals, but nothing firmly from Sony themselves about what’s to come.

Though PlayStation fans are interested in seeing what the new console could actually look like, many are more concerned about what it actually has to offer. Graphics, performance, and backwards compatibility are the three features that many are inquiring about and it looks like we might have just had our first look at how smooth the next generation will be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo recently just held their annual Inter BEE conference this year and Sony had something special to show off. This expo runs similarly to that of the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas (CES), and because of that – it’s all about technology and how it performs.

When Sony took to the stage to reveal their own tech, they showed off a new “Crystal LED Display System” TV known as CLEDIS and it was marketed as the end-all-be-all of gaming. The huge 440-inch screen is massive and can handle up to 120FPS and true 8K – so basically – it’s a beast. And, well – it’s going to be expensive.

Still, the demo they shared has been shared on YouTube – though it’s a third-party post which means the stunning graphics were infinitely dulled. Still, the video above does show off some stunning new footage and apparently – what’s in store for the PlayStation 5.

Grand Turismo’s creator and Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi talked a little about the beautiful footage and apparently told the site Finder that they are ready for future releases on the next generation of PlayStation.

Yamauchi told the site, “It takes six months to create a single car. It’s over-specced for PS4 Pro. So we are building for future versions of the console rather than the one we see today. I think it would be no problem to run it at 8K even.”

With other developers having already confirmed that they are currently working on their own titles for the next generation, this first look makes us very hopeful about what’s next for console gaming.