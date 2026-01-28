PS5 Leak Reveals Acclaimed RPG From 2018 Is Getting Upgraded

A new leak from PlayStation has revealed that a hugely popular RPG from 2018 will soon be getting upgraded on PS5. By all accounts, 2018 was one of the best years ever for video games. It was particularly strong for RPG titles, though, as games like Monster Hunter World, Octopath Traveler, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Pillars of Eternity 2, and so many others all launched within this calendar year. Now, what is perhaps considered the best RPG of the bunch from 2018 seems to be coming back with a next-gen upgrade that could roll out soon.

Recently on the PlayStation Store, mention of a PS5 upgrade for Kingdom Come: Deliverance was discovered by Gematsu. This listing, which has since been revised, claimed that a new update for the game will soon add 4K visuals, upgraded performance, and improved textures to the experience. Developer Warhorse Studios has yet to announce such an upgrade for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but the legitimacy of this leak suggests that what has been conveyed here is very much real.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Kingdom Come: Deliverance, it’s an open-world RPG that takes place within a medieval setting. At the time of its launch, the game was praised for its realism, storytelling, and captivating side quests. It went on to spawn a sequel, the aptly titled Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which just launched last year. Now, in the wake of that follow-up, Warhorse looks to be returning to the original game to make it better than ever.

Will This RPG Also Get Upgraded for Other Platforms?

While this leak for Kingdom Come: Deliverance has only appeared on the PlayStation Store, there’s reason to believe that this same upgrade should come to Xbox and PC platforms as well. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, which suggests that these improvements could also head to Nintendo Switch 2.

For now, it’s not known if this upgrade will be a free one for all existing owners of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, or if it will instead require some sort of payment. Given that Warhorse Studios was clearly updating the game’s official page on the PS Store, though, this tells us that we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for this next-gen update to be officially announced. Whenever we have more details on this situation, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

