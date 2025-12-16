5 Upcoming 2026 Games That Seem Perfect for Expedition 33 Fans

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took the world by storm when it launched in early 2025. The hit RPG from French studio Sandfall Interactive was a hit with fans and critics, which led to it nearly sweeping every award it was eligible for at The Game Awards. That’s, of course, just one show, but it’s clear that fans loved Expedition 33 and are ready for more of its brand of engaging gameplay, captivating visual design, and exceptional character development. It’s hard to capture that same lightning in a bottle twice, but the games listed below should help scratch that itch for Expedition 33 fans when they release in 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are five 2026 RPGs that Expedition 33 fans should keep an eye on.

5) DecaPolice

DecaPolice is the next game from Level-5, the studio behind the Ni no Kuni, Professor Layton, and Inazuma Eleven series. It was originally announced as a 2023 game before being delayed to 2024 and then pushed back to 2026. That said, it looks like the wait for the “crime-suspense RPG” might be worth it.

Level-5 has always been known for strong gameplay and exciting visuals. The trailers we’ve seen thus far point to DecaPolice continuing that arc. It reads like a mix between the crime-solving in Professor Layton and the RPG combat seen in Ni no Kuni or Yo-kai Watch. If the trailer is anything to go by, you’ll also enjoy some truly foot-tapping music as you solve crimes in the virtual open world.

4) Clockwork Revolution

Clockwork Revolution is going to be a big departure in the gameplay front for Expedition 33 fans since it’s a first-person action RPG, but if you’re looking for style, you can’t go wrong with the upcoming game from InXile Entertainment. I should note that Clockwork Revolution doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but assuming it hits in 2026, you’ll want to give it a look.

It’s set in a steampunk city known as Avalon, and players will jump into the shoes of Morgan Vanette, who becomes embroiled in a time-bending journey through the past and future. Again, Clockwork Revolution will look more Fallout than Expedition 33 when you’re in the action, but exploring this gorgeous city should take you right back to the magic of Clair Obscur‘s world.

3) The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Blood of Dawnwalker is essentially “The Witcher 3 with vampires.” Developer Rebel Wolves hasn’t exactly been sneaky with its influence, but if they can pull it off, we might have another massive hit on our hands. As a Dawnwalker, the player can survive during the day through swordplay and guile, but when night falls, things take a big turn.

As darkness comes, you can use all of your vampiric abilities to conquer your many foes. That includes walking on walls, teleporting around the world, and biting enemies to regenerate. Like Clockwork Revolution, the gameplay is much more action-heavy than Expedition 33, but if you’re looking for an RPG that might surprise the world and become a best-seller, The Blood of Dawnwalker is worth hitching your wagon to.

2) SacriFire

SacriFire is an upcoming RPG from Pixelated Milk. It trades Expedition 33‘s dream-like visuals for gorgeous pixelated graphics, but fans should fall in love with the unique gameplay mix. SacriFire merges real-time and turn-based battles to keep you on your toes. It’s deeply strategic and visually stunning, which will have Expedition 33 fans feeling right at home.

Add in a story that Pixelated Milk claims is morally complex and “aims to respect and subvert the standard RPG tropes,” and you have a package that has the chance to become a fan favorite. It also doesn’t hurt that the team has legendary composer Motoi Sakuraba behind the soundtrack. You’ll know his work from everything from Mario Golf to Golden Sun to Dark Souls.

1) Fable

Like Clockwork Revolution, we don’t know for sure if Fable is coming out this year. The reboot of the classic series from Playground Games began development in 2016, but the first in-game trailer didn’t hit until 2023. It was supposed to come out this year, but the release date was pushed back to 2026 in February 2025. It’s been a long road, but if Fable does launch in ’26, it has the chance to be a massive hit for Xbox.

Fable is a fan-favorite series that tried to push the genre forward with real changes based on player decisions. The developers didn’t always hit the mark in that regard, but you have to commend them for trying as hard as they did. If Playground Games can capture that same imagination, it’s fair to assume they’ll be able to take the series even further. Thus far, the limited trailers we’ve seen have been visually impressive, so hopes are high that the new version of Fable is everything players have been waiting for.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!