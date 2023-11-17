New PS5 Free Download Saves You $60

A new PS5 free download saves PlayStation fans $60, which is enough dough to buy many of this year's biggest AAA games this Black Friday. Whether you're on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PC, or the PS5, gaming is an expensive hobby. The hardware is expensive and software is often expensive as well if you're buying them at release or near release. If you're patient enough, you can get the same games for fairly cheap, but you need to patient, which is easier said than done. And naturally, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday retailers and platform holders are going to tempt you to budge from this position of patience and splash some cash by offering some meaty deals. To this end, when you can save money, you should.

Right now, thanks to a new promotion with Apple, PlayStation is offering PS5 users a special deal on Apple Music. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4 there is no similar offer. That said, if you're on PS5 and are interested in Apple Music, you can nab a six-month subscription for free. In other words, rather than pay the normal $60 it costs for six months of Apple Music, you pay nothing.

This new offer is available until November 15, 2024 and allows you to listen over 100 million songs, all ad-free. All that you need is a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. To actually redeem the offer though you will need the Apple Music app on the PS5. You will then need to open it and follow the on-screen instructions that will automatically populate. This is when you will need your Apple ID. If you don't have one, you will be instructed to create one. And boom, that's it.

This offer is available to all PS5 models, unlike some deals which are limited to newly-purchased models. What you can't do is stack this on a pre-existing subscription. According to PlayStation, "this offer is valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple Music." What exactly qualifies as "qualified returning subscribers" is not outlined.

