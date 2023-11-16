GameStop Discount Drops Price of 2023 PS5 Exclusive by $52

GameStop has some deep discounts on some major PS5 games, including PS5 console exclusives. With one deal, in particular, GameStop discounts a PS5 console exclusive that released just earlier this year by a massive $52. This isn't the only notable PS5 deal currently available on GameStop though. How long any of these deals will be available is a mystery as GameStop does not divulge this information, but there are some steals to be had for PS5 users, including on a few games that were released this year.

More specifically, if you're interested in the following five games then you will want to check out the deals below: Forspoken, Dead Space, Atomic Heart, The Callisto Protocol, and Deathloop. If deals on these games don't tickle your fancy you may want to hold off for GameStop's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which offer great discounts on a wide range of PS5 games, including the games below.

5 Great PS5 Deals on GameStop

FORSPOKEN- $17.50 – 75% Discount

"Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion 'Cuff' and sets off to find a way home."

DEATHLOOP – $9.99 – 75% Discount

"Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop."

THE CALLISTO PROTOCOL -- $5.00 -- 75% Discount

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

DEAD SPACE -- $24.99 -- 54% Discount

"The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space™ returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game's thrilling vision. Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but against his own crumbling sanity."

ATOMIC HEART-- $34.99 -- 50% Discount

"Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. Well, that's how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it... The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots-all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world."