New PlayStation Controller Patent Reveals Super Convenient Controller Feature PS5 DualSense Might Have

A new PlayStation patent has surfaced online, and in the process has revealed a potential feature of the PS5 controller, DualSense. The new patent -- which was registered earlier this week by Sony Interactive Entertainment -- features a wireless charging adaptor that can be snapped onto a controller and be inductively coupled with a charging base, allowing users of it to wirelessly charge their controller. But that's not all. The adaptor also features keys that mirror different keys on the controller to essentially give it back buttons.

"A wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller," reads the official abstract of the patent. "The adapter also can include keys that mirror keys on the controller so that a gamer can remove the adapter with controller from the charging base, keep the adapter on the controller, and use both the controller keys and adapter keys to control a computer game."

Of course, the patent doesn't make any reference to the PS5, but if realized, this would presumably be implemented with the DualSense, which already features a variety of new features, such as haptic feedback and a built-in mic.

That said, it's important to remember that companies like Sony file for patents all the time, and sometimes these patents never graduate from the prototypical stage. In other words, just because Sony filed a patent for this technology doesn't mean we will see it released on the consumer market in any meaningful way. In fact, many Sony patents never evolve past the concept stage.

What's worth pointing out though is that Sony has filed for similar patents in the past, suggesting this is an area that it's, at the very least, interested in exploring.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this patent leak, and it's unlikely it will. Many Sony patents have leaked over the years, and never does Sony offer up a comment.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the console, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.