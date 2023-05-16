PS5 Exclusive Battle Royale Game Is Losing Support for Good

A battle royale game that is a console exclusive to PlayStation 5 will soon be losing support for good. Following the launch of titles like PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends some years back, a number of other battle royale games ended up flooding the market. Sadly, many of these games have flamed out quickly as they haven't been able to sustain large numbers of players. Now, this trend has continued once again with a title that PS5 owners might be familiar with.

Announced this week by developer and publisher Sharkmob, the free-to-play battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will no longer be continuing with its ongoing development. Sharkmob said simply that the lack of reach that Bloodhunt ended up having with players led to the company making this decision. Originally released on PS5 and PC in April 2022, this means that Bloodhunt only ended up garnering support for a little more than a year.

"Bloodhunt is a game that we developed as a standout title in the popular battle royale genre, where we focused on creating an immersive and unique experience for players that enjoy games that are easy to learn but difficult to master," said Sharkmob of the move in a write-up on the game's website. "Ever since launch, we have been on a journey to excite and delight our players, however, while we have an amazing and very engaged community, we haven't been able to reach the critical mass needed to sustain development. This has led us to the decision to stop further development of Bloodhunt. [...] While we are as sad as you are that Bloodhunt development has now come to an end, please know that this was a difficult decision to make, and we take this experience with us in the development of coming games."

The silver lining with this situation is that Bloodhunt as a whole won't be shutting down. Instead, Sharkmob has said that the servers for Bloodhunt will continue to remain live as long as there is "an active player base and community." In addition to this, Sharkmob will also be turning off real-world currency purchases for the game later this year on September 26, 2023. Prior to this time, Sharkmob says it will look to introduce a new system that will make cosmetics more easily obtainable in-game.

How do you feel about Bloodhunt losing active support? And if you're someone that owns a PS5, did you ever play this battle royale title for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.