Critically Acclaimed PS5 Games Just $5 on the PlayStation Store Right Now

Some critically acclaimed PS5 games are dirt cheap right now on the PlayStation Store in various end-of-the-year deals from Sony. The PS5 is about to head into its fifth year. And as the PlayStation console gets older, there are more and more notable deals. Those that can hold out until the end of the generation will be rewarded with the best PS5 deals, but there are still steals to be had in the meanwhile.

In this instance, critically-acclaimed refers to games with Metacritic scores of 90 or above. Meanwhile, only native PS5 games are included. Critically acclaimed PS4 games that are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility have not been included. There’s one exception though and that is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which never got a PS5 release but released after the console came out. Beyond this, some classics from yesteryear that have PS5 ports have also been included if they meet the critically acclaimed threshold.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Developed by Giant Sparrow and published by Annapurna Interactive, What Remains of Edith Finch released back in 2017, but got a native PS5 version in 2022. It notably won Best Narrative at The Game Awards the year of its original release.

Metacritic Score – 92

Price – $4.99

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Developed by BioWare and published by EA, Mass Effect Legendary Edition features Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and every bit of DLC for all three games, which are widely considered some of the best games of all time. The compilation was released back in 2021.

Metacritic Score – 90

Price – $4.79

Norco

Developed by Geography of Robots and published by Raw Fury, Norco released back in 2022. While it didn’t win anything at The Game Awards that year, it was nominated for Best Debut Indie Game.

Metacritic Score – 89

Price – $5.79

Critically Acclaimed Classics Re-Released on PS5

Hotline Miami – $1.99

TimeSplitters 2 – $2.49

Quake – $3.99

Quake 2 – $3.99

