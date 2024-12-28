PlayStation Plus Users Can Now Play One of 2024’s Best PS5 Games for Free

PlayStation Plus users can now check out a 2024-released 92-rated PS5 and PS4 game for free. The offer is limited to PS Plus Premium though. Those subscribed to the standard tier, PS Plus Essential, or the middle tier, PS Plus Extra, will need to upgrade if they want to take advantage of the offer. More than this, the offer is not for the full game, but a 10-hour trial of said PS5/PS4 game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Normally, 10 hours is enough to see a majority of many gamers, if not the entirety of a good number of PlayStation games. However, this PS5 and PS4 game is 55-85 hours long, with variance coming down to playstyle and how much side content is engaged with. Still, a 10-hour free trial is plenty of time to peep a game and determine if you want to purchase it out right. In this case, before splashing $34.99 for the PS5 and PS4 game, which is normally $69.99, but on sale on the PlayStation Store until January 7.

The PlayStation game in question is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the ninth mainline installment in the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series. It is, more specifically, a direct sequel to 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon and a spin-off of 2023 game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

It released back in January of this year to Metacritic scores ranging from 89 to 92, with said scores varying platform to platform. It was notably nominated for Best Narrative and Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards this month, though it did not win either category. With its Metacritic scores though it is among the highest-rated games of 2024 and has sold over million units since launch.

“Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific.”

It is unclear how long this Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth free PlayStation Plus Premium trial will last. The lack of information may suggests it is a permanent offer with a PS Plus subscription.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation Plus news, all of the latest PlayStation Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation Plus deals — click here.