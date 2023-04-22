A new PS5 console bundle is one of the best yet. The catch is that it's not available to every PlayStation fan. In fact, it's not even available to most PlayStation fans. Typically, when we write about PS5 deals they are exclusive to the United States. This new deal is for the PlayStation fans out in the UK, as it comes the way of UK retailer Currys. Usually, you need to fork over £480 to buy a PS5 from Currys. Right now, you can get the console, plus three PS5 games for £499. In other words, you can basically get three PS5 games for just £20 more.

A lot of times the games thrown into bundles are either not that great or titles that have been made cheaper via time on the market and past sales. That said, this time the games are Saints Row: Day One Edition, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Now, Saints Row isn't that great, so that's a bit of a dud, but the value of this bundle is insane, if you're interested in the games, of course.

It's unclear how long this bundle is available. It's quite possible it's a permanent offer, but we don't know. What we do know is that it's available at the moment of writing this, as in the listing is still up and there is stock. If you're outside of the UK and thinking about importing this bundle, you can't. Currys does not offer international shipping. That said, you shouldn't need to import it or jump through any other hoops to get a PS5 anymore. The stock issues have largely been resolved, and they are even available in stores now.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- and for more coverage on all things PlayStation, including PS4, PlayStation Plus, and the new PlayStation VR machine -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Is this one of the best PS5 bundles yet?