New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing This September

According to a new report, a new PS5 console is releasing this September, and it's not the rumored PS5 Pro or PS5 Slim. There are currently two PS5 models available, the standard model and the all-digital model. The former runs at $500 and the latter, which doesn't have a disc drive, runs at $400. Both of these models were available at launch in 2020 and they've been the only models released so far. In September that's apparently changing.

Many are hoping for the rumored PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro, but apparently, these are further off. What's coming in September, reportedly, is a PS5 with a detachable disc drive. Beyond this, it's the same as the current PS5 models. However, the plan is for this model to replace the standard $500 model which will be "phased out within a year."

The report then goes on to speculate the console could be revealed at the next PlayStation Showcase, which is rumored to go down sometime this month. If it doesn't get revealed this month, it will have to be soon after as Sony is reportedly aiming to the release the new console sometime in September, likely alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which could very well be bundled with the console.

As for the report, it comes the way of Tom Henderson and Insider Gaming. In other words, the source is really good. Despite this, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if this information is all entirely accurate it doesn't mean it will stay this way. Things change all the time. At the momet of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on this report and the speculation it has birthed. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including not just all of the latest PS5 news, rumors, leaks, and deals, but all of the latest PS4 news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to drop a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in this new PS5 model?