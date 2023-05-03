Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 Finally Getting Standalone Release

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5 has been out since 2020, but all the while, it's only ever been available for those who owned Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This month, however, that'll change with PlayStation announcing today that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will soon be offered as a standalone purchase as well as an upgrade for those who own the base version of the game. There is another catch with this though: if you got Marvel's Spider-Man through it being a free game included in your PlayStation Plus subscription, you won't be eligible to upgrade it to the remastered PS5 version.

The whole remastered situation gets a bit confusing, so we'll first start with what's new today. PlayStation announced that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will be available this month as a standalone game for the PS5 platform, though a specific date hasn't been set yet. You'll be able to buy it from the PlayStation Store for $49.99 if you don't have Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4 already. If you do, you'll have an option to pay $10 and upgrade the PS4 game to the remastered PS5 version.

The new catch, however, pertains to those who got Marvel's Spider-Man as part of their PlayStation Plus membership. It was part of PlayStation Now previously, and when PlayStation revamped its PS Plus tiers, Marvel's Spider-Man was one of many games included in the catalog available to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe subscribers. That made it so that many more people could get the game at no extra cost beyond what you were paying for in terms of the PS Plus subscription you had. That's good news for those who were able to enjoy the game that way, but it unfortunately means that you won't bel able to toss $10 at PlayStation to upgrade it to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

"PlayStation Plus members who claimed any edition of Marvel's Spider-Man via their subscription are not eligible for the PS5 upgrade," PlayStation's blog post about the topic said.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic announced for Free Comic Book Day. More details: https://t.co/TzP57zJfk3 pic.twitter.com/BSdEUIE5Ak — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 3, 2023

No reason was provided as to why users won't have this option to upgrade the game in this manner, though it perhaps has something to do with the fact that you don't technically own the game if you get it via PS Plus. It would be unplayable if your subscription lapsed, and so would the upgraded Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, so you'd be out $10 with no Spider-Man in your library.

This announcement also comes conspicuously close to the removal of Marvel's Spider-Man from the PS Plus library. The base game is set to be removed from the subscription service at this month. Announced alongside the standalone release of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was a prequel comic for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 presumably help bridge the gaps between the two games.