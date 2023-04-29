Popular PS5 Game Discounted 80% to Lowest Price Ever

A popular PS5 game has been discounted 80 percent, which in turn has made it the lowest price its ever been on the PlayStation Store. While it's easy to find absolute steals and deals for PS4 games on the PlayStation Store, the same can't be said for PS5 games, which are often more expensive up front, holding their prices longer, and receiving fewer deep discounts. That said, you can nab one of the best-selling and most-played PS5 games from last year for just $13.99. Normally the game costs $69.99, so the deal is quite meaty and it comes at the perfect time.

The NBA playoffs are currently happening, and if you have basketball fever as a result, then you may want to check out NBA 2K23. And if you do, you can now do it for $13.99. That said, and as you would expect, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, this deal is set to expire on May 5.

Made by developer Visual Concepts and published by 2K, NBA 2K23 was released worldwide on September 9 via PS5 and a variety of other platforms, including PS4. The PS4 version is also on sale, and is actually only $8.99, courtesy of an 85 percent discount.

"NBA 2K23 is bogged down in a lot of problems courtesy of predatory monetization and an overzealous RPG game taking priority over the actual basketball-ing, but it does have great qualities as well," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There is plenty of content ensuring there's something for everyone to play and the game leans into its simulation aspects in a risky, but effective way. If the series can hone these good qualities and leave behind its outdated monetization schemes, 2K could garner another level of respect and become something that rises above the other sports games."

Lastly, it's worth noting that PS Plus Premium subscribers do have access to a two-hour trial to NBA 2K23, but not an entire download.