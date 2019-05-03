PlayStation 5 Seemingly Confirmed For 2020 Release

AMD — the company providing the PS5’s graphics chip, and who has been working intimately with Sony on the next-gen PlayStation console — has seemingly confirmed that Sony’s new console will release sometime during 2020, which is in-line with previous leaks, rumors, and reports that have suggested a 2020 release for awhile now. More specifically, the California-based semiconductor company seemingly let the PS5’s release window slip out the bag during its recent Q1 2019 financial call.

Even more specifically, during the call, president of AMD, Lisa Su, noted that the company is pleased with how its partnership is going with Sony on the work of its next-gen system. While talking about this, Su noted that it expects its semi-custom business to plummet considerably in 2019, but then bounce back substantially in 2020. The president of AMD notes that this isn’t in reference to any single specific company, but it’s pretty obvious she’s talking about the PlayStation. I mean, why else would AMD’s semi-custom business ramp up in 2020?

“We are very pleased with our partnership and expanding a partnership with Sony on their next generation consoles,” said Su during the call. “As we see the semi-custom business at this point, we still believe that it’s going to be down substantially in 2019. Let’s call it, approximately 20%-plus.

“And then as we go into 2020, without talking about any specific customer, we believe that semi-custom will return to a growth business for us in 2020 and beyond.”

For those that missed it: AMD has already confirmed it will supply Zen 2 and AMD Navi silicon to Sony for the purpose of the PS5, or whatever the system winds up being called. And this wasn’t very surprising, given the partnership the two struck up with the PS4.

At the moment, we don’t know if AMD will be working with Microsoft on the next Xbox, but presumably it will. Further, it’s expected that AMD is also working with Google on the Stadia, which is poised to release sometime later this year.

