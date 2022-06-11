Amazon Is Making it Easier to Get a PS5

✖

Amazon is making it easier for PlayStation fans to buy a PS5. Since the new Sony console was first released in 2020, it's been very challenging to buy. Each and every PS5 restock -- which aren't common -- sells out very quickly. This is partially because the stock is being squeezed by a shortage of components and the ongoing shipping crisis. Meanwhile, the reseller market is still alive and well, which means scalpers and bots continue to poach most restocks.

Unfortunately, there's no indication that the situation is going to improve anytime soon, which means it's going to continue to be challenging to buy a PS5 this year, probably next year as well, and the problem may even persist into 2024. To this end, Amazon is launching a new program that will make it easier to buy both a PS5 and an Xbox Series X, or at least that's the pitch.

The program is an invite-based ordering experience that will expand to all items that are typically challenging to buy. The program is going to be, at first, limited to the United States. Through it, customers can request an invitation to buy items like a PS5 and Xbox Series X straight from the product pages for these items. There is no additional cost to this and it's not locked behind Amazon Prime like some of Amazon's other premium features. What there will be is a background check-type of process where Amazon ensures your account is genuine and not designed to contribute to the reseller market. If you pass this test, you will opt-in to receive invitations to buy these limited products. In other words, Amazon is going to start locking some stock of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X behind an invite system to increase the chances of normal people buying these consoles versus resellers.

"We work hard every day to provide customers with low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery," said Amazon's Llew Mason. "This includes developing a shopping experience where customers can purchase the items they're interested in without having to worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price."

The program is already available in the United States, and if you check out Amazon's PS5 listing, you'll notice it's live and, unfortunately, accompanied by some fine print that notes the retailer won't be able to fulfill all requests.

H/T, Tech Crunch.