PS5 Restock Discovery Reveals Secret Way to Buy the PlayStation Console

A new discovery about PS5 restocks at Best Buy may help you finally get your hand on the elusive console. It's been almost two years since the PS5 was released. At release, it was incredibly hard to buy. Since then, the situation has hardly improved. Not only is demand high, but supply is constrained by the global microchip shortage and the ongoing shipping crisis. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like things are going to improve anytime soon.

Making the matter worse is that as long as demand remains high, the reseller market will continue to operate, which means resellers with bots capable of buying up stock instantly will continue to poach online restocks. Some stores are starting to do in-person restocks, but these restocks are often random, not advertised, and very limited.

All of that said, if you're still in the market for the PS5, you should know about a newly-discovered trick. As relayed by popular Twitter account, Wario64, if you're after a PS5 you should routinely check the best Buy app to see if your local store has any units. Why? Well, apparently when you search for PlayStation 5 and toggle the in-store setting off then on, if the PS5 shows up in the results, even if it says it's sold out, your local store may actually have some consoles. Why this happens and how this was discovered, we don't know, but in the comments some have confirmed it indeed works.

If you're still looking for a PS5, check the Best Buy app to see if your local BB may have consoles (search playstation 5, toggle the in-store setting off then on – if PS5 shows up in results, there may be consoles at the location – ignore the sold out message on the results) pic.twitter.com/yNcW0mlYuF — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 22, 2022

