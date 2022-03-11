New PS5 In-Store Restock Announced by GameStop

The next in-store PS5 restock has been announced and it’s happening today. Just like in 2021 and 2020, the PS5 is very challenging to buy online, and for the same exact reasons. The global microchip shortage and shipping crisis continues to constrain supply, which is nowhere near satiating demand. On top of this, the reseller market is still active, and thus scalpers continue to poach online restocks and instantly gobble up large chunks of stock with bots. Again, if this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the story of 2021 and 2020. Many PlayStation fans thought by 2022 buying the PS5 would be a normal affair, but it continues to be anything but this. In fact, it may be harder than ever to buy as restocks in 2022 have been very scarce. That said, today is a new day and a new PS5 restock.

The new PS5 restock comes the way of GameStop, which announced that it’s having an in-store PS5 restock today, March 11th. Unfortunately, like every GameStop PS5 restock, supply will be limited to bundles, which means you will need to pay extra for pack-ins like games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and controllers.

At the moment of publishing, GameStop has not released a list of specific stores participating in the restock, but you find the nearest stores to you that are partaking in the event.

As always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided. Right now, we don’t know how much stock any given store will have or how early you will need to arrive to get one. They will presumably be dished on a first-come, first-served basis when the store opens, or at least this is how it’s been handled in the past. What we do know is that the restock won’t include the incredibly elusive $400 all-digital PS5.

