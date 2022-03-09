PlayStation Is “Doomed” and Won’t Exist as We Know It in a Decade, Says Analyst

According to a respected analyst, PlayStation is apparently “doomed.” In the last several years, Xbox has managed to go toe-to-toe with PlayStation again after the botched launch of the Xbox One in 2013. With the launch of Xbox Game Pass, consumer friendly moves like cross-play, and the historic Activision acquisition, Microsoft has redeemed itself for the early Xbox One era. The Xbox Series X|S will likely be a major force to be reckoned with in the coming years, especially as it releases massive exclusives like The Elder Scrolls 6. With that said, some don’t think PlayStation will make it out of this generation alive.

During the Real Deal Xbox podcast, industry analyst Michael Pachter said he believes PlayStation is already knocking on death’s door and is on borrowed time. “I think PlayStation is doomed and I think they are going to cease to exist as we know them in about 10 years,” he said. “They can’t compete, they have no chance of competing.”. He went on to say that Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s meal ticket and the extensive variety of content makes it more lucrative than what PlayStation is offering. There are rumors that PlayStation will announce an Xbox Game Pass rival, but it’s unclear just how substantial and effective it will be.

Pachter also recently stated he believes that Grand Theft Auto VI will be about 500 hours long and take players around the world in its story, so he is known for making bold claims. As pointed out by Twitter user The Drunk Cat, Pachter also stated in 2009 that he believed consoles were going to become a thing of the past after Xbox 360 and PS3, so he’s not always correct. While it seems hard to imagine PlayStation is going to collapse, especially as it bets big on live-action adaptations of IP like God of War and The Last of Us, it’s incredibly possible Xbox could be more worthy competition than it was last generation.

