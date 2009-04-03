PlayStation 5 Thieves Channel Fast & Furious Saga For PS5 Truck Heist

✖

Some PlayStation 5 fans watched a little bit too much of the Fast & Furious saga and decided to steal some PS5 consoles from moving vehicles. According to The Sun, this particular family of drivers decided to drive up alongside the trucks going 50 miles per hour. Just like in the movies, they hop out of the sunroof and open the back of the trailer truck. From there, you toss the boxes back to the car and then escape by jumping back to the getaway car. Police across the pond call this “The Rollover” and it’s been attempted 27 times this year. People are desperate for PS5’s so that kind of tracks. However, these shenanigans extend to other small electronics and that’s a problem for the companies selling the goods. At any rate, when news of these thefts hit social media, everyone had jokes about how similar it was to the techniques from the Fast & Furious series. Sometimes popular jokes are popular because they’re good. Not nearly funny is how the PS5 is still eluding a lot of gamers’ grasps.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” a statement from PlayStation's social media said. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

موجة جرائم سرقة احترافية في بريطانيا يطبق فيها اللصوص مشاهد من أفلام Fast and Furious حيث يسرقون الشاحنات وهي تسير 🚚

اللصوص يستهدفون شحنات للأجهزة الالكترونية والهواتف الذكية مع تركيز ملحوظ على شحنات سوني بلايستيشن PS5

كلفت جرائم الشحن ٦٦£ مليون في ٢٠٢٠https://t.co/mkOFOeixLY pic.twitter.com/5LbGe3J5Pd — علي الوذين (@alwoozain) December 6, 2020

For those wondering when they’re going to have a chance to see Fast 9. Well, Vin Diesel actually told Total Film how the last two films in the franchise are going?

"I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9," Diesel explained. “The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

